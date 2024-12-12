Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Matka Plot: Matka follows the journey of Vasu, a man who rises from poverty to build a gambling empire in India, sparking a clash with the government. Inspired by real events, the story delves into love, moral dilemmas, and the impact of ambition.

Cast: Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 5

Narudi Brathuku Natana Plot: Sathya, a selfish aspiring actor with no talent, dreams of fame. After repeated rejections, he travels across Kerala to understand emotions and life better. In the village of Kadamakkudy, he encounters a mysterious man named D. Salman.

Cast: Nithin Prasanna, Sruthy Jayan, Aishwarya Anil Kumar, Shivakumar Ramachandrava

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

Release date: December 6

Roti Kapda Romance Plot: It follows childhood friends who reunite after years. Together, they set off on a heartfelt road trip across India, revisiting old memories. The film beautifully explores the happiness of rekindling friendships and finding oneself through shared journeys.

Cast: Harsha Narra, Khushboo Choudary, Sandeep Saroj, Sonu Thakur, Supraj Ranga, Megha Lekha, Tarun Ponugoti, Nuveksha

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: December 12

7/G – The Dark Story Plot: Varsha, her husband Rajiv and their son Rahul move into a new flat, 7G. During their housewarming party, Rajiv’s ex-girlfriend Nisha performs witchcraft on Rahul and the family, hoping to win Rajiv back. Strange and unsettling events soon disrupt their peaceful life, leaving the family in chaos.

Cast: Sonia Agarwal, Smruthi Venkat, Siddharth Vipin, Roshan Basheer

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: December 12

Harikatha Plot: The story follows a series of murders with a surprising twist—God, in various forms, is punishing evil in society. Sriram, an investigator, takes on the case to uncover the truth behind these killings, forming the core of Harikatha.

Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Sriram, Divi Vadhata, Pujitha Ponnada, Srikanth, Suman, MS Vikram Savyasachi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar