Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Matka
Plot: Matka follows the journey of Vasu, a man who rises from poverty to build a gambling empire in India, sparking a clash with the government. Inspired by real events, the story delves into love, moral dilemmas, and the impact of ambition.
Cast: Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: December 5
Narudi Brathuku Natana
Plot: Sathya, a selfish aspiring actor with no talent, dreams of fame. After repeated rejections, he travels across Kerala to understand emotions and life better. In the village of Kadamakkudy, he encounters a mysterious man named D. Salman.
Cast: Nithin Prasanna, Sruthy Jayan, Aishwarya Anil Kumar, Shivakumar Ramachandrava
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha
Release date: December 6
Roti Kapda Romance
Plot: It follows childhood friends who reunite after years. Together, they set off on a heartfelt road trip across India, revisiting old memories. The film beautifully explores the happiness of rekindling friendships and finding oneself through shared journeys.
Cast: Harsha Narra, Khushboo Choudary, Sandeep Saroj, Sonu Thakur, Supraj Ranga, Megha Lekha, Tarun Ponugoti, Nuveksha
Where to watch: ETV Win
Release date: December 12
7/G – The Dark Story
Plot: Varsha, her husband Rajiv and their son Rahul move into a new flat, 7G. During their housewarming party, Rajiv’s ex-girlfriend Nisha performs witchcraft on Rahul and the family, hoping to win Rajiv back. Strange and unsettling events soon disrupt their peaceful life, leaving the family in chaos.
Cast: Sonia Agarwal, Smruthi Venkat, Siddharth Vipin, Roshan Basheer
Where to watch: Aha
Release date: December 12
Harikatha
Plot: The story follows a series of murders with a surprising twist—God, in various forms, is punishing evil in society. Sriram, an investigator, takes on the case to uncover the truth behind these killings, forming the core of Harikatha.
Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Sriram, Divi Vadhata, Pujitha Ponnada, Srikanth, Suman, MS Vikram Savyasachi
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: December 13