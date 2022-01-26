Telugu film industry's superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for Covid-19, the actor informed his fans on Twitter. Telugu matinee idol said he has mild symptoms and has quarantined himself.

"Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!," Chiranjeevi said in a tweet.

Reacting to Chiranjeevi's tweet, Junior NTR tweeted “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon." In November 2020, the actor said he tested positive for Covid-19. However, after three days he again said it was a false report.

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

The Hyderabad-based star was gearing up for the release of his latest "Acharya" but the movie was postponed owing to the rise in coronavirus cases and subsequent curbs.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in cinema halls countrywide on February 4.

