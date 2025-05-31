Temasek backed Cloudnine leads race to acquire ART Fertility for $400 mn
Summary
Temasek is expected to double down on its investment in Cloudnine to help the company fund the acquisition. The deal, valuing Art Fertility at $400 million, has also seen interest from IVI, a European strategic investor.
Mumbai: Temasek-backed Cloudnine Hospitals is leading the race to acquire Art Fertility, a UAE-based IVF treatment chain, signalling a growing interest among financial and strategic investors for single-specialty healthcare companies.
