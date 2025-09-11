After Haldiram and Rebel Foods, Temasek eyes a bite of Balaji Wafers

MUMBAI : The Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek is considering investing in Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd, pressing ahead with its focus on food and snacking brands after investing in Haldiram’s and Rebel Foods.

A deal may value the Gujarat-based maker of chips, wafers, noodles and confectionery at ₹38,000-40,000 crore, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding other private equity funds are also likely to show interest.

“These are initial days and the company is engaging with prospective investors, including Temasek, that is betting big on this space," one of the three people said on condition of anonymity.

Last year, Temasek acquired 10% stake in Haldiram’s for $1 billion. This was followed by Alpha Wave Global picking a 5% stake in the eponymous brand at the same valuation. Temasek also invested $180 million in Rebel Foods, which runs cloud kitchens and stores for brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Oven Story Pizza.

“The Haldiram’s deal has reset the valuation benchmark in the segment, and we will now see relatively smaller companies in the segment being able to access capital better," the second person added.

“Currently, the intention of the promoters is to sell around 10% stake and unlock some value," the third person said, adding Balaji may raise ₹4,000 crore from the sale.

A Temasek spokesperson declined comment. Chandubhai Virani, one of the founders of Balaji Wafers, did not answer calls and messages.

The snack major was founded by the Virani brothers—Chandubhai, Bhikhubhai and Kanubhai. Its eight-member board includes the brothers, Bhikhubhai's son Keyur Virani, and director Sameer Chadha, besides Bhikhubhai's son Mihir Virani, Chandubhai's son Pranay Virani and Mansukhlal Bhanderi as independent directors, according to Tracxn.

The salty snacks manufacturer has a strong presence in central and west India, which generate more than 80% of its total revenue, primarily from Gujarat. The company also has a presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Balaji Wafers saw steady growth in revenue and profitability in FY24. Its revenue rose from ₹5,009.5 crore in FY23 to ₹5,553.3 crore in FY24, marking an 11% year-on-year increase. Net profit rose from ₹409.4 crore in FY23 to ₹578.8 crore in FY24, a 41% jump.

Investment banking firm Intensive Fiscal Services, which has expertise in the snacks and namkeen segment, is advising the company on the fund-raise, the person said. In the past, Intensive has advised companies such as Bikaji Snacks, Haldiram’s Gopal Namkeen and Cookie Man, the person added. DK Surana, chairman and managing director of Intensive Fiscal, did not respond to queries.

As per a January report by research firm IMARC Group, India's snacks market size reached ₹42,694.9 crore in 2023. The group expects the market to reach ₹95,521.8 crore by 2032, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.08% during 2024-2032.

“Increasing urbanization, along with rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, are driving the growth of India snacks market. In line with this, the growing young population and the influence of western eating habits are boosting the demand for convenient ready to eat snack options across various demographics is driving the India snacks market growth," IMARC report said.