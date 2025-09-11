After Haldiram and Rebel Foods, Temasek eyes a bite of Balaji Wafers
Summary
The deal, which is in initial phase, will likely see interest from other PE players as well. Balaji may raise ₹4,000 crore from the sale.
MUMBAI : The Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek is considering investing in Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd, pressing ahead with its focus on food and snacking brands after investing in Haldiram’s and Rebel Foods.
