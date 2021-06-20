Temporary GST cut on consumer goods could help boost demand: T V Narendran

The industry obviously needs to be responsible and go beyond what it would anyway do for their employees. We have many members who operate in the poorest parts of the country. They are taking steps in terms of building schools, hospitals, providing infrastructure, water and other facilities. Many initiatives are already going on. Many of our members are already spending more than required under law as far as corporate social responsibility (CSR) is concerned. But can the industry alone solve these challenges? I am afraid, it cannot. The total CSR spending of all companies in the country is around ₹20,000 crore, which is a drop in the ocean if you want to solve these problems. There needs to be a way in which industry, government and the social sector come together not only to create jobs but also to do a lot of work in creating micro-entrepreneurs. We need to build skills so that employability improves. Multiple actions need to be taken beyond employment generation. I think the focus of the government in building infrastructure will provide a lot of opportunities to create jobs across the country. We need to have more equitable growth across regions and then of course you will have more inclusive growth as the benefits spread to people of these areas.