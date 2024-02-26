Temu’s U.S. Entry Is an Orange Flag for Etsy

Temu’s success isn’t inevitable. If the platform’s main appeal is that its goods are dirt cheap, then U.S. sellers may find it difficult to compete on the platform to begin with. And while Temu has been effective at capturing U.S. customers, it hasn’t been as successful at luring them back for a second purchase. While over 30% of customers who shopped on Temu in September returned a month later, only 14% of them came back four months later, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets, which also found that churn rates have been increasing over time. And then there are also regulatory risks that could get in the way of its growth.