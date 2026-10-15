Sachin Tendulkar's Ten X You expands to running, cheaper shoes

A year after launch, Sachin Tendulkar’s sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You is turning to running as its next growth area, while targeting ₹100 crore in annual revenue by March 2027, a top executive said.
While Ten X You’s best-selling products in its first year include performance shoes for cricketers, the company is rolling out footwear designed for different kinds of runners. It is also taking T-shirts and other running apparel to marathons and running clubs across India, Karthik Gurumurthy, co-founder and chief executive of Ten X You, told Mint in an interview.