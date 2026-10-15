Sachin Tendulkar's Ten X You expands to running, cheaper shoes

“This segment is about 10% of the market. In the middle segment of ₹3,500-7,000, we and Asics are the only players there. We have yet to enter the under ₹3,500 segment, which is more than 60% of the market. We will launch this very soon, we are already pitching a product for this segment to our retailers. Currently, we have a network of about 250-300 multibrand sports stores in the country, but with this lower priced shoe we can [take] this to 1,000 stores,” he said.