Tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father over 'reel addiction' in Gurugram

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father at their home in Gurugram’s Sector 57. Radhika’s father reportedly fired five bullets, three of which struck her. The incident is said to have taken place at around 10:30 am on the first floor of a house in Sushant Lok Phase 2, Gurugram.



Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, confirmed the arrest of the accused and said that a case is being registered against him for murder. “Tennis player Radhika was shot dead with three bullets in Sector 57, Gurugram. The father has been accused of murder, and the bullets were fired from his licensed revolver. Gurugram Police has arrested the accused father, and a case is being registered,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Radhika's father was reportedly upset with his daughter’s addiction to making reels on Instagram.

Radhika was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

"We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," an IndiaToday.in report said.

According to tenniskhelo.com, Radhika Yadav held an International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles ranking of 113.