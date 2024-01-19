Tennis’s Next Superstar: A Former Ski Champ, Cheered by Singing Carrots
Let’s talk about the rising tennis star Jannik Sinner. Serious tennis fans are already gaga for Sinner, the 22-year-old from Italy who’s soared to World No. 4, but I don’t think casual sports observers have gotten there yet. It feels like only a matter of time before the redhead with a headline writer’s dream last name breaks through and wins a major tournament.