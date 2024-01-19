Tennis’s Next Superstar: A Former Ski Champ, Cheered by Singing Carrots

But I really want to get to the Carota Boys, a gaggle of Italians from Piedmont who have followed Sinner to multiple tournaments, and have now turned up in Melbourne to cheer and sing at his matches (Olé! Olé! Olé! Olé! Sinner! Sinner!) They wear carrot costumes—a wink to their idol’s hair and occasional in-tournament snack—and they have become such a social-media phenomenon they had their own press conference as the tournament began.