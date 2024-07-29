Tension between King Charles and Prince William? Royal family makes him sign waiver after the Duke ‘refuses to…’

King Charles III had a dispute with Prince William earlier this year. Tensions embroiled the British royal family following which Prince William was made to sign a 'waiver', according to ‘Catherine, The Princess of Wales’ biography author Robert Jobson.

King Charles III had a dispute with Prince William earlier this year. Tensions mounted in the British royal family after the family patriarch grew concerned about Prince William's safety.
King Charles III had a dispute with Prince William earlier this year. Tensions mounted in the British royal family after the family patriarch grew concerned about Prince William’s safety.(AFP)

King Charles III had a significant disagreement with Prince William, following which the heir to the throne and Duke of Cambridge was made to sign a ‘waiver,’ according to author Robert Jobson.

The biography “Catherine, The Princess of Wales”, authored by Robert Jobson, sheds light on the issue which surfaced during the time King Charles took a temporary break from official duties following his cancer diagnosis. King Charles made the official revelation about his cancer diagnosis in February, after which this disagreement ensued.

“After being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles — perhaps reminded of his own mortality — echoed his late mother’s concerns. And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions," reported the Mail Online, citing an excerpt from Robert Jobson's biography.

The biography “Catherine, The Princess of Wales,” which will be available from August 1, further notes, “It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan.”

The strife is believed to have developed after the family patriarch grew concerned about Prince William's safety due to his practice of flying with his family in a helicopter, reported Mirror UK.

Notably, King Charles has been reportedly concerned about the safety of his son and grandchildren. This concern draws from the tragic instance of the royal family in the past that involved a fatal helicopter crash in 1967. This tragedy continues to haunt the royal family even today.

The biography details the life of Princess Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William. It provides insight into her beginnings as a university student, her role as a mother of three royal children, and her future role as queen.

The concerns of King Charles paralleled those of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to the author. The tension between the father and son mounted when the Prince of Wales decided to continue flying his family around. This anxiety prompted the British King to take the unusual step.

The book also refers to Kate Middleton's role: "Her self-deprecation, willingness to laugh at herself, solid work ethic - along with her husband, William, warmth, and accessibility - this Royal Family's dynamic duo have become the most popular members of the Royal Family." 

 

