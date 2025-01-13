A migrant from Bihar has been arrested in Bengaluru city of Karnataka for attacking four cows and cutting off the udders of three of them on early Sunday in the Vinayaka Nagar area. The incident led to tensions in the city with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the Hindutva organisations terming it as an act of “jihadi terror". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This heinous act reflects a Jihadi mindset. We will observe 'Black Sankranti' if the government fails to take action against the accused persons," Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said.

The migrant worker, identified as Syed Nasru, came to Bengaluru just a few days ago and was working in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop. According to the reports, Syed Nasru, who has no previous criminal record, attacked the cows in the wee hours of Sunday in a drunken state.

A police officer said, "During the course of the investigation, one person by name Sheikh Nasru from Champaran District of Bihar was found to have done this act after being drunk. He works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop 50 metres away from the place of incident. No other person was found to be involved."

“The local residents in the area know the accused as a man who is often seen wandering on the streets at night. He confessed to the crime," a cop told News18.

The cows are currently out of danger.

WHAT DID THE COW ORNER SAY IN HIS COMPLAINT? The owner of the cows, Karna Gopalkrishna said in his complaint that he had tied four of his cows inside the Dandumariyamma temple and around 4 am on Sunday, his friend, Sudhakar, rushed to his house and informed him about the attack. Residents woke up to the cries of the cattle.

On rushing to the spot, Karna found the cows bleeding and took them to a veterinary hospital.

"I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this, but we have lodged a complaint with the police. I want justice," he said.

THE REACTIONS AND GOVT ACTION R Ashoka along with the party workers visited the spot and consoled the owner of the cows.

Several BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident.

Expressing strong outrage over the incident of alleged 'mutilating cows' udders in Chamarajpet, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the act as "utterly heinous and grotesque."

Former Karnataka chief minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has condemned the alleged severing of the udders of cows in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar, calling it an inhumane act and criticizing the state government for its failure to protect animals.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has instructed the police to take action against the culprits.