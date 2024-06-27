TERI to set up institute in Guwahati to conserve Eastern Himalayan natural resources

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is planning to set up an institute in Guwahati in collaboration with the government of Assam to conserve natural resources in the eastern Himalayas, one of the world's most biodiversity-rich regions, a top official said.

This comes after TERI, an independent, not-for-profit this February announced that it would set up a world class institute on energy transitions in Hyderabad in collaboration with the union power ministry. Setting up a second institute in Guwahati is another step in that direction.

The glaciers and snow-capped peaks of the eastern Himalayas are the source of several of Asia's great rivers and have tremendous potential for hydroelectric generation.

The plan is to create green jobs Through the institute, the plan is to create green jobs, enhance agricultural productivity, boost demand for electricity in the region, and contribute to India’s energy requirements from renewable energy sources.

“The Northeast is blessed with a lot of biodiversity and tree cover. We are developing very fast, so it is important for us to ensure that that growth is sustainable, and we take care of our natural resources. There are a few initiatives that have already been taken but much more is required in the region in terms of creating awareness at all levels, right from the communities because they should be driven by job prospects, and it is not at the cost of losing or going for a bigger disaster,” Vibha Dawan, director-general of TERI told Mint.

On the project status, Dhawan said, “It is in the discussion stage with the government of Assam. The Institute of Himalayan Studies will undertake research on biodiversity conservation; increasing forest cover; reducing impact of climate change; climate risk assessment etc. The institute will undertake formal degree oriented training as well as bringing awareness at grassroots and MDPs for decision makers.”

India aims for 500 GW of renewable energy installed capacity while cutting carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen during the same period, which will be supported by 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. So far, 50 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 37.49 GW have been approved in India.

Queries sent to the principal secretary to the government of Assam and spokesperson remained unanswered at press time.

Meanwhile, with the new minister joining in, TERI is gearing up to sign an agreement with the power ministry for setting up an Institute for Energy Transition at TERI Campus in Hyderabad.