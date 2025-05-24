Terrifying moment! Container ship tilts sharply while travelling from Vizhinjam to Kochi, 21 rescued | Video

Kochi: A Liberian container vessel — MSC Elsa 3 — carrying marine fuel, sharply tilted off the Kerala coast on Saturday afternoon, causing its cargo to spill into the sea, and prompting emergency response from Indian maritime authorities. The terrifying moment was caught on camera.

As many as 21 out of 24 crew members aboard the vessel have been safely evacuated. The Indian Coast Guard is continuing efforts to rescue the remaining members.

The 24-member crew of the vessel comprised one Russian, the Master, 20 Fliipinos, two Ukrainians and one person from Georgia, reported news wire PTI.

The vessel, which is 184 metres long, had left Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was due to arrive in Kochi on May 24.

Rescue operations underway Additionally, the Indian Navy has deployed INS Sujata for rendering assistance in the rescue efforts. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also dropped life rafts to aid the evacuation efforts.

The Liberia-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, tilt of its ship soon after departing Vizhinjam port and 38 miles from Kochi

ICG is "spearheading a rescue operation" after the Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a "critical 26-degree list" approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, has directed the vessel's managers to arrange for urgent salvage services to stabilise the situation, reported news wire ANI.

Public cautioned to not touch cargo containers or oil spill The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned the general public against touching the cargo containers or oil spill if they wash ashore.

Authorities also asked people to immediately inform the police if they see container or oil spill on the shore, reported PTI.

"There is a chance the cargo, including containers and oil, will wash ashore. The public, if they see such cargo, should not go near it or touch it and should inform the police immediately," KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said in a voice note shared with the reporters.