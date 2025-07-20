Subscribe

Terrifying scenes! Viral video captures people jumping into sea as massive fire engulfs ferry in Indonesia

The incident took place on a ferry carrying over 300 people in the country’s North Sulawesi province at around 1.30 pm local time.

Updated20 Jul 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Indonesian vessel engulfed in flames. (Screenshot)
Indonesian vessel engulfed in flames. (Screenshot)(X)

A massive fire on Sunday engulfed the KM Barcelona VA vessel off the coast of Indonesia, and it forced passengers to jump into the sea, reported Indonesian news outlet Detik.

The report added that the incident took place on a ferry carrying over 300 people in the country’s North Sulawesi province at around 1.30 pm local time.

Following the incident, several videos were uploaded on the social media site X, showing the people onboard the vessel jumping into the sea to save their lives.

More to follow...

 
