Terror Probe, Tax Raids: Journalists See Efforts to Silence Dissent in India
India uses antiterror law to investigate independent online news outlet, authorizes prosecution of novelist Arundhati Roy for 13-year-old speech
NEW DELHI—At around 6:30 a.m., dozens of police fanned out to an office and private homes in India’s capital earlier this month. They searched houses and seized books, laptops and phones. They interrogated people for hours.When one of them subjected to a search pressed them for a warrant, he said a policeman whispered that the search didn’t require one—it was happening under a stringent antiterrorism law.