Terror-linked spying network busted in Punjab; YouTuber Jasbir Singh among key figures

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “State Special Operations Cell, Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of village Mahlan, Rupnagar. Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network.”

“He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official. Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish’s invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers,” he said.

Jasbir Singh had also travelled to Pakistan in 2020, 2021 and 2024. After Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, the Punjabi YouTuber tried to erase traces of his connections with the Pakistanis to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway, the Punjab DGP said.

