Tesla boss Elon Musk 'fully endorses' Donald Trump after rally shooting incident; says SS leadership must resign

Tesla boss Elon Musk ‘fully endorses’ Donald Trump after rally shooting incident; says SS leadership must resign

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk further questioned the agency’s competence, and expressed doubt on whether it was deliberate.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said he fully endorses Donald trump after the shooting at Pennsylvania REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Donald Trump rally shooting: Tesla founder Elon Musk said that he ‘fully endorses’ former US president Donald Trump, and hoped for his speedy recovery, after the shooting at US presidential candidate.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, along with a visual of Secret Service agents helping Trump get off the stage.

The Tesla CEO further questioned the agency’s competence, and expressed doubt on whether it was deliberate. “ Either way, the SS leadership must resign," Elon Musk wrote on X.

He reposted another user’s tweet who commented about how a fully armed individual could be allowed to crawl near the podium.

Following the gunshots, Secret Service agents quickly rushed to the stage to guard Donald Trump. Ear smeared with blood, Trump was immediately pulled down from the stage.

The shooter was dead and the Secret Service was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.

Donald Trump latest news: Trump thanks Secret Service

Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service for saving his life, and expressed his condolences for the individual who died at the rally. Another person was also injured.

Donald Trump claimed that he had been shot in the ear, and felt a “bullet ripping through the skin", as he heard a whizzing sound. There was a lot of bleeding till he realized what had happened.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," Trump told BBC.

Donald Trump latest news: ‘No place for this kind of violence in America,’says Biden

The current U.S president Joe Biden said he condemns the attack, and there was “no place for this kind of violence in America." He called upon America as a nation to condemn the act.

