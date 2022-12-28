Tesla set for longest-ever losing streak as 69% plunge deepens

The stock dropped 3.6% at 4:40 a.m. in New York, poised to add to a 69% loss this year which has put Tesla among the worst performers on the S&P 500 Index in 2022. The premarket price indicates a further $12.3 billion loss of market capitalization, with the company’s value already below that of Walmart Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nvidia Corp. after this year’s slump.