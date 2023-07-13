Starting this Friday, Tesla Inc. will introduce an electric quad bike in China, drawing inspiration from its Cybertruck model . The price of the quad bike will be set at 11,990 yuan ($1,670), specifically targeting children aged 8 to 12 years old.

According to an announcement on Tesla's website, the Cyberquad boasts a range of 13 kilometers (8 miles) and a battery life of 1.5 hours. With a top speed of 8 kilometers per hour, the sales of this electric quad bike will commence at 10 a.m.

With a maximum recommended weight for riders set at 50 kilograms (110 pounds), the Cyberquad was initially revealed as a concept in 2019 and has already been available for purchase in various other countries.

China, being the largest market for electric vehicles globally, holds significant importance for Tesla. The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates a massive factory in Shanghai, which contributes to over 50 per cent of its global electric vehicle production.

In June, Tesla delivered a total of 93,680 electric vehicles from the Shanghai plant, marking a substantial growth of nearly 20 per cent compared to the corresponding month in the previous year.

To recall, the Tesla Cybertruck is a highly anticipated electric vehicle globally, and has generated significant interest since its introduction in 2019. Despite multiple projected production timelines, the electric pickup truck has not yet begun manufacturing.

Elon Musk has recently announced that production of the Cybertruck will begin in September 2023, and recently, there have been frequent sightings of prototypes of the vehicle, some of which have been covered in camouflage wraps.

Contrary to the high expectations surrounding the Cybertruck, previous sightings of its prototypes did not feature any camouflage. However, the most recent prototype spotted in a real-world setting stood out because it was the first-ever Tesla Cybertruck prototype observed with official factory camouflage.

In Palo Alto, California, a recent sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck prototype revealed that it was concealed by a camouflage vinyl wrap. The discovery was shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, and upon inspection, there were no discernible differences from previously spotted prototypes.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)