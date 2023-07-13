Tesla to launch Cybertruck-inspired electric quad bike for kids in China. Check price and other details1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Tesla will launch an electric quad bike in China, priced at $1,670, targeting children aged 8 to 12. The Cyberquad has a range of 13 km and a top speed of 8 km/h.
Starting this Friday, Tesla Inc. will introduce an electric quad bike in China, drawing inspiration from its Cybertruck model. The price of the quad bike will be set at 11,990 yuan ($1,670), specifically targeting children aged 8 to 12 years old.
