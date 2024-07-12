’Texted mother hours before tragedy...’: Techie from Maharashtra drowns in US Glacier National Park

Siddhant Vitthal Patil, an IT professional from India, drowned in Glacier National Park while hiking with friends. Despite search efforts, his body has not been found. Patil, who worked in California, was on vacation and presumed dead after falling into Avalanche Creek.

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Siddhant Vitthal Patil
Siddhant Vitthal Patil(Reddit: Old_Potato9157)

A 26-year-old IT professional from India's Maharashtra drowned in the famous Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana while on vacation with friends, according to park authorities. He worked in California.

According to the statement of National Park Service, the victim has been identified as Siddhant Vitthal Patil.

Patil, a technology professional, was reportedly hiking above the gorge on June 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail, where he fell off a large rock into the Avalanche Creek.

Also Read | Bengaluru techie couple with excess money, ask how to spend ₹3 lakh ‘left’

It is not clear if Patil slipped on a wet portion of the rock or lost his balance.

Friends who were with him saw Patil go underwater and resurface before being swept up by the current into the gorge.

According to the statement, Patil's body has not been found, but he has been presumed dead. “Helicopters conducted aerial searches, but officials suspected the body was being held down.”

Also Read | Indian student from Telangana dies after drowning in US’ Barberville Falls

Rangers suspect that the body is being held down by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks.

Rangers are continuously monitoring the area and have begun recovering personal items that have washed downstream.

The water in the gorge is unsearchable due to its depth and turbulence, creating whitewater conditions. Rangers flew a drone to try and determine the location of the body, but the effort was unsuccessful. Ground search efforts continue from the gorge to the bridge on Trail of the Cedars.

Also Read | Four Indian students drown in Russia, incident captured on video call to family

Patil lived and worked in California and was on vacation with friends.

He texted his mother two hours before the tragic incident, telling her that he would be returning to San Jose, where he worked with Cadence Design Systems, in another three days.

Also Read | 4 Indians die of drowning at Australia’s Philip Island. Details here

His friends got his iPhone IMEI numbers from the phone box in his room and gave them to the Park rangers in Montana and other authorities to help in the search work, Chaudhari said. This hasn't yielded results yet, his maternal uncle Pritesh Chaudhari, who is based in Pune, told PTI.

His mother Priti and father Vitthal, who retired from the Maharashtra government's irrigation department in May, are in shock and not in a position to speak, Chaudhari said.

Also Read | ‘Should be mass deported’: Indian students blamed for Canada housing crisis

Patil went to the US in 2020 to do his MS from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He joined Cadence in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 07:18 PM IST
HomeNews’Texted mother hours before tragedy...’: Techie from Maharashtra drowns in US Glacier National Park

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue