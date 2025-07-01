Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over ‘leaked phone call’ – Here's what happened

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended from office by the Constitutional Court following a leaked phone call that has sparked a political firestorm and widespread public protests. The decision comes amid heightened tensions with Cambodia and mounting criticism over her handling of a deadly border incident.

Thai PM Suspended Over Alleged Ethical Breach On Tuesday, Thailand’s Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to accept a petition accusing Paetongtarn of breaching political ethics. In a 7–2 vote, the judges ruled to suspend her from official duties while the investigation is underway.

The suspension centres on a leaked telephone conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister and current Senate President Hun Sen, during a period of heightened diplomatic strain. Critics claim the call revealed compromising remarks and an overly conciliatory approach to Cambodia.

Thailand -Cambodia Border Dispute Fuels Backlash The controversy comes in the wake of a serious border incident on 28 May, in which one Cambodian soldier was killed during an armed confrontation. Paetongtarn’s attempt to manage the crisis diplomatically has drawn fire from conservative and nationalist factions, who accuse her of undermining Thai sovereignty.

Public anger has particularly focused on her remarks during the leaked call, which allegedly criticised a regional army commander and suggested appeasing Cambodian officials to de-escalate tensions. The fallout has led to intense political pressure and renewed scrutiny of her leadership style.

Thailand Cabinet Reshuffle Follows Coalition Exit Earlier the same day, King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a significant Cabinet reshuffle prompted by the departure of the Bhumjaithai Party from the ruling coalition. The party’s exit, in protest over the phone call scandal, led to the removal of its leader, former Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul, from key government roles.

The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to stabilise the administration amid growing political uncertainty, but analysts suggest it may further weaken Paetongtarn’s fragile support base.

Anti-Corruption Body Launches Parallel Probe on Thai PM In addition to the Constitutional Court case, the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has launched its own inquiry into Paetongtarn’s conduct. If the NACC concludes that she breached ethical standards, it could result in her permanent removal from office.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the embattled prime minister admitted to being “worried” about the proceedings. “I will accept and follow the court process, although I don’t want to see my work interrupted,” she said.

Thailand Protesters Demand Resignation Public dissatisfaction has reached the streets, with thousands of conservative, pro-military demonstrators rallying in central Bangkok on Saturday to demand her immediate resignation. The protests are being fuelled by growing perceptions that Paetongtarn has jeopardised national security and overstepped political boundaries in her dealings with a foreign power.

