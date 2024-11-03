Thailand artists create stress-relief sculpture to smack, slap, punch; video goes viral: ’Fun until you see…’

In Thailand, artists have introduced a unique stress-relief method: sculpting busts of disliked individuals, allowing customers to vent their anger in a controlled setting. The trend has quickly gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Nov 2024, 07:38 PM IST
In Thailand, artists are creating clay busts resembling disliked figures, allowing people to vent frustrations by physically attacking the sculptures.
In Thailand, artists are creating clay busts resembling disliked figures, allowing people to vent frustrations by physically attacking the sculptures. (Screengrab @X)

Frustrated with your boss but can’t say it aloud? Thailand might have the answer. Artists there have created custom clay statues resembling ex-bosses, former partners, or rivals, offering clients a satisfying way to let off some steam. The practice has become a win-win, benefiting both customers and creators alike.

By modelling the bust, with close resemblance to the required person, the artist's strategy is to de-stress customers while at the same time mint a handsome amount.

A viral video is doing the rounds that shows a bunch of people yelling and screaming at the replicas of ‘disliked individuals’. The people can be seen taking out anger on the bust sculpture of their not-so-loved ones by punching it in the face. The clay statues are built such that that the bust stays in place even after suffering heavy blows. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The post titled, “A unique form of stress relief in Thailand,” has amassed over 38 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and numerous reactions from netizens.

Also Read | Planning a trip to Thailand? You may have to shell out more in tax

This “therapeutic” yet harmless way of stress-relief has gained strong social media reaction.

One user hysterically stated, “It’s all fun and games until you see your own sculpture there waiting for someone to pick it up.”

Another user joked, “You turn around, and there’s your family and friends casually holding knuckle dusters and nunchucks.”

Also Read | Banpu, Just Climate, CapitaLand shortlisted to buy Radiance Renewables

Another user revealed, “My old art teacher lets us do this in her class. I sculpted her face. Lets just say our relationships from that day onwards wasn't good.”

One made an innovative suggestion to make millions, “Launch this in every country before election starts. Open as many kiosks as possible of all political party figures. You will become millionaire as soon as election ends.” However, many were sceptical of the move and called it “a red flag.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsThailand artists create stress-relief sculpture to smack, slap, punch; video goes viral: ’Fun until you see…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.