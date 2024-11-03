Thailand artists create stress-relief sculpture to smack, slap, punch; video goes viral: ’Fun until you see…’

Frustrated with your boss but can’t say it aloud? Thailand might have the answer. Artists there have created custom clay statues resembling ex-bosses, former partners, or rivals, offering clients a satisfying way to let off some steam. The practice has become a win-win, benefiting both customers and creators alike.

By modelling the bust, with close resemblance to the required person, the artist's strategy is to de-stress customers while at the same time mint a handsome amount.

A viral video is doing the rounds that shows a bunch of people yelling and screaming at the replicas of ‘disliked individuals’. The people can be seen taking out anger on the bust sculpture of their not-so-loved ones by punching it in the face. The clay statues are built such that that the bust stays in place even after suffering heavy blows.

The post titled, “A unique form of stress relief in Thailand,” has amassed over 38 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and numerous reactions from netizens.

This “therapeutic” yet harmless way of stress-relief has gained strong social media reaction.

One user hysterically stated, “It’s all fun and games until you see your own sculpture there waiting for someone to pick it up.”

Another user joked, “You turn around, and there’s your family and friends casually holding knuckle dusters and nunchucks.”

Another user revealed, “My old art teacher lets us do this in her class. I sculpted her face. Lets just say our relationships from that day onwards wasn't good.”