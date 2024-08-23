Thailand news: Nine feared killed after plane crashes in Chacheongsao jungle

Thailand news: A plane crash in the jungle Chacheongsao province, Thailand is believed to kill all nine on board, including two pilots and seven passengers. Authorities are conducting a search and investigation.

Nine people, including two pilots and seven passengers who were travelling from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat province, an area on the Gulf of Thailand known for its beaches, when the plane went down.

"It happened at around 3:10 pm (0810 GMT). We are trying to find those missing, but we believe that they are all dead," Chacheongsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong told reporters at the scene Thursday.

According to local media, passengers included four Thais and five Chinese including two children aged 12 and 13.

More than 300 military personnel and volunteers have been deployed in the search, and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash.

They have found some body parts, as well as pieces of the aircraft, authorities said.

But heavy rainfall is hampering the search.