Thailand Takes Steps to End Ban on Surrogacy Services for Foreign, Same-Sex Couples
Thailand plans to end a near-decade old ban on foreigners availing commercial surrogacy services to boost medical tourism, and may allow gay and lesbian couples to have access to the services once the country legalizes same-sex marriages later this year.
