Thailand-Cambodia Clashes: Indian Embassy in Cambodia issues advisory for nationals, shares helpline number

Thailand-Cambodia Clashes: The Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Saturday issued an advisory for nationals living in the country amid an ongoing military clash with Thailand.

The Embassy also shared a helpline number for assistance.

Indian nationals have been advised to avoid travelling to border areas of Cambodia.

“In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid traveling to the border areas,” the Embassy said.

Issuing the helpline number, it said, “In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.”

Thailand-Cambodia clashes escalate The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued on Friday with Cambodia wanting an ‘immediate ceasefire’ amid an escalating conflict.

Tens of thousands of people sought refuge as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day on Saturday over fears of an extended period of conflict as the death toll rose to 32.

Cambodia's UN Ambassador Chhea Keo told reporters that his country, which called for the emergency meeting, “asked for immediate ceasefires, unconditionally, and we also call for the peaceful solution to the dispute.”

He responded to accusations that Cambodia attacked Thailand asking how a small country with no air force could attack a much larger country with an army three times its size, stressing, “We do not do that.”

The Thai Health Ministry on Friday said more than 58,000 have fled from villages to temporary shelters in four affected border provinces, while Cambodian authorities said more than 23,000 people have evacuated from areas near the border.

Both sides reported a clash around 5:00 am (2200 Friday GMT), with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of firing "five heavy artillery shells" into locations in Pursat province, which borders Thailand's Trat province.

The latest flare-up in a long-running border dispute between the two countries has killed at least 19 people in Thailand — mostly civilians —while Cambodia said Saturday that 12 people more people have killed on its side, bringing its death toll to 13.

Both sides blamed each other for firing first, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells and a petrol station hit by at least one rocket.