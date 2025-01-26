As the anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film builds, the filmmakers made a big announcement on Sunday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers announced the film's official title "Jana Nayagan” and released the first look poster of the most awaited film.

This film is significant for the Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is working on his upcoming movie which is believed to be his final project before his complete transition into politics. Sharing the excitement with his fans on social media platform X, the superstar on Sunday unveiled the coveted title, “Jana Nayagan” with first poster of the movie. Vijay can be seen taking a selfie with his followers in the background in the first poster.

Thalapathy Vijay exudes his signature swag, dressed in casual denim shirt and pants, paired with a touch of sunglasses. The film is being produced under the banner KVN Productions. Earlier, the production house announced that the title would be revealed on Republic Day.

Jana Nayagan second look Building the excitement further, the makers in another post on X stated, “We’re not done yet. Second look on the wayyy!!! #JanaNayaganSecondLook dropping at 4 PM.” This implies that Jana Nayagan's another post will be revealed today at 4:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, KVN Productions dropped the first look of the movie and stated, “We call him #JanaNayagan #ஜனநாயகன் #Thalapathy69FirstLook.”

Vijay fans eagerly await a second glimpse of Jana Nayagan movie, which is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. A user stated, “I believe in Gopi's supremacy in second look posters.” Another remarked, “We want something fresh this time.” A third user commented, “Waiting 4pm second look." A fourth user wrote, “Can’t wait for it.”