Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya’s romantic thriller movie gears up for box office success with strong response

Thandel advance booking: The romantic thriller Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, releases on February 7. It is expected to perform well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with advance bookings showing strong occupancy. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Feb 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya movie will release on the big screens on February 7.(Screengrab @YouTube trailer)

Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is gearing up to hit the big screens on February 7. Surrounded by high expectations, the most awaited romantic action thriller marks Naga Chaitanya's reunion with Sai Pallavi almost after four years, following the superhit Love Story (2021).

The Telugu-language movie, directed by renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti, is produced under the banner Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to the filmmakers, the film will enter the 100 crores club and will emerge as a big success, Sacnilk reported. Devi Sri Prasad’s chart-topping music is making waves online as songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa have gone viral.

Thandel advance booking

The Tollywood film registered career-best pre-release theatrical business for Naga Chaitanya, Sacnilk said. The movie is expected to perform well across Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thandel's business is valued at approximately 27.50 crores, including 10.50 crores for the Nizam area, according to T2BLive.

Over the rest of India, it is expected to do a business of 3.50 crore and amass 6 crore from the overseas market. To emerge as a box office hit, the action thriller will need to 38 crores share or over 60 crores gross collection worldwide.

Detailing the advance booking status of Thandel, AndhraBoxOffice.Com in a post on X said, “All India 2,801 Shows 3.56Cr, 19.05%.” According to AndhraBoxOffice.Com, the advance booking status 23 hours before the release suggests that Andhra Pradesh registered 22.06 percent occupancy for Day 1 with 1.71 crore box office collection. At the same time, Telangana witnessed 1.36 crore worth advance booking and 22.9 percent occupancy.

About Thandel

The narrative revolves around difficult experiences of fishermen from Srikakulam who found themselves accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip. The capticaviting action-drama explores themes of love, revenge, courage and patriotism.

First Published:6 Feb 2025, 10:33 AM IST
