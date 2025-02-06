Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya’s romantic thriller movie gears up for box office success with strong response

Thandel advance booking: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is gearing up to hit the big screens on February 7. Surrounded by high expectations, the most awaited romantic action thriller marks Naga Chaitanya's reunion with Sai Pallavi almost after four years, following the superhit Love Story (2021).

The Telugu-language movie, directed by renowned filmmaker Chandu Mondeti, is produced under the banner Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu. According to the filmmakers, the film will enter the 100 crores club and will emerge as a big success, Sacnilk reported. Devi Sri Prasad’s chart-topping music is making waves online as songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa have gone viral.

Thandel advance booking The Tollywood film registered career-best pre-release theatrical business for Naga Chaitanya, Sacnilk said. The movie is expected to perform well across Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thandel's business is valued at approximately 27.50 crores, including 10.50 crores for the Nizam area, according to T2BLive.

Over the rest of India, it is expected to do a business of ₹3.50 crore and amass ₹6 crore from the overseas market. To emerge as a box office hit, the action thriller will need to ₹38 crores share or over ₹60 crores gross collection worldwide.

Detailing the advance booking status of Thandel, AndhraBoxOffice.Com in a post on X said, “All India 2,801 Shows ₹3.56Cr, 19.05%.” According to AndhraBoxOffice.Com, the advance booking status 23 hours before the release suggests that Andhra Pradesh registered 22.06 percent occupancy for Day 1 with ₹1.71 crore box office collection. At the same time, Telangana witnessed ₹1.36 crore worth advance booking and 22.9 percent occupancy.

