Thane horror: Uncle kills 3-year-old niece with ’playful slap’, confesses to burning body in cover-up attempt

  • A 38-year-old man from Thane has been arrested for allegedly killing his 3-year-old niece and attempting to burn her body.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST
A 38-year-old man kills niece after slapping her 'jokingly'.
A 38-year-old man kills niece after slapping her ’jokingly’.(REUTERS)

A 38-year-old man from Thane has been arrested for allegedly killing his 3-year-old niece and trying to burn the body, newswire PTI reported on Friday, November 22.

The partially burnt body of the three-year-old child was discovered in the bushes near a police station on Thursday after it went missing on November 18.

The police arrested the child's uncle upon technical inputs and human intelligence. According to police, the child fell and died after being slapped by her uncle. The three-year-old girl child was the daughter of acussed's sister.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in US

After slapping the girl, the accused set her body on fire to destroy it, the report said, citing senior inspector Anil Jagtap of the Hill Line police station.

The probe is still underway.

While confessing to the crime during interrogation, the accused stated that he did not intentionally try to kill the child. The incident occurred after he jokingly slapped her while playing, which led to her death, India Today reported.

The accused tried to destroy the body out of fear. On Wednesday, the accused, his wife and their rickshaw puller friend took the body of the child and hid it behind the bushes while people went out to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the report said.

Also Read | ’Baba Siddique’s murder planned 10 days after Salman Khan house firing’

After the incident, the accused accompanied his sister to the police station to file a missing report of his niece. Additionally, the family shared pictures on social media, requesting people to share information regarding the missing child.

Upon lodging the complaint, the police started search operations for the missing body on Thursday. The rickshaw puller found the body; the police also took two men under custody over suspicion, it added.

Also Read | B’luru man kills son by slamming head against wall says, ‘Doesn’t matter if…’

“We have taken action to arrest the accused on the basis of technical analysis and the confession given by the accused. We will present the accused before the court and demand police custody. We are investigating further,” the report said, quoting Ulhasnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsThane horror: Uncle kills 3-year-old niece with ’playful slap’, confesses to burning body in cover-up attempt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.