Thane viral video: A video showing how a man’s quick thinking saved a two-year-old child from falling from the 13th floor of a high-rise in Thane’s Dombivli is going viral on social media.

Official told PTI that the incident took place last week in Devichapada locality and the child sustained only minor injuries.

According to the CCTV footage, the Thane man, Bhavesh Mhatre, is seen rushing to catch the child. Although he wasn’t able to fully grab the child, however, his swift action helped break the fall, significantly reducing the impact when the child hit the ground.

Watch video here

'She slipped' Eyewitness says An eyewitnesses said the child fell while playing in the balcony of her 13th floor flat. "She slipped, was hanging precariously for sometime at the edge of the balcony and then fell," an eyewitness said as quoted by PTI.

'No religion greater than courage', says Thane man Mhatre shared that he was walking by the building and didn't hesitate for a moment, as he was focused on saving the child’s life. While speaking to reporters, he said, “There is no religion greater than courage and humanity.”

According to PTI report, a civic official hailed the man's act and said there were plans to felicitate him publicly.

Thane's hit-and-run case Social activist Pushpa Agashe passed away in a hit-and-run case in Thane on Thursday. Agashe, 73, was returning from her morning walk when a vehicle hit her, police said. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival. Agashe worked for 28 years with the Department of Atomic Energy and had received DAE's best employee award for 2008. She was working for awareness about eye donation since 1981 with her husband Shreepad Agashe.