Thangalaan OTT release: The much-anticipated Tamil period drama Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram, has finally made it to OTT platform.

Following its theatrical release on 15 August 2024, the film garnered mixed reviews amid criticism it for historical inaccuracies, but its powerful performances and unique storyline have sparked fresh excitement for its OTT debut.

Thangalaan reportedly grossed around ₹70 crore globally during its theatrical run. Despite being one of the highly anticipated films of 2024, and a Hindi sleeper hit, it struggled at the box office.

The Hindi box office collection for Thangalaan currently stands at approximately ₹7.53 crore, contributing to the film's total India net collection of ₹46.18 crore. The movie has also achieved a worldwide gross of ₹53.3 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹16.5 crore.

Thangalaan OTT release: When and Where to Watch Thangalaan is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, ensuring a wider audience reach.

However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the release of the Hindi version yet.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the potential Hindi release, as the film's engaging storyline and Vikram's powerful performance have generated significant excitement. Presently, the raw and rustic action drama is accessible in the languages mentioned earlier.

Thangalaan OTT release: Plot Thangalaan is a gripping period action drama set in 1850 CE, centered around the titular tribal leader, Thangalaan, played by Chiyaan Vikram.

The story unfolds in the Kolar Gold Fields region, where Thangalaan becomes entangled in a high-stakes conflict involving a British general and a fierce tribal woman.

As Thangalaan assists the British in unearthing buried gold from his village, he faces fierce opposition from the tribal woman, portrayed by Parvathy Thiruvothu, who seeks to protect her people and their ancestral land.

The narrative explores themes of power, betrayal, and the fight for survival against colonial exploitation. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film captures the socio-political tension of the era, blending historical references with intense action sequences.

