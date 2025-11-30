Thanksgiving travel disrupted: Winter storm slams Chicago O’Hare with record snow, hundreds of flights cancelled

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the Midwest, bringing heavy snow and hazardous conditions, causing travel headaches for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.

According to ABC News, at least 450 flights had been canceled across the United States as of 7 a.m. ET Sunday (November 30), with Chicago’s O’Hare Airport experiencing the largest disruptions.

The news outlet citing flight tracker FlightAware stated that there were 179 cancellations at O’Hare early Sunday, including 110 departures. The airport reportedly faced even greater impacts on Saturday, with more than a thousand flights delayed or canceled due to the storm.

Record-breaking snowfall in Chicago ABC News reported that O’Hare recorded approximately 8.4 inches of snow up to midnight Saturday, surpassing the previous record for the snowiest November day of 8.0 inches, set on November 6, 1951. Across the Chicago metro area, snowfall ranged from 7 to 10 inches as of Sunday morning.

FAA advisory The FAA issued an operations plan early Sunday noting, “Heavy show and ice in the Upper Great Lakes and moving east. As well as thunderstorms in the Southern Plains will be some major constraints along with heavy holiday volume,” ABC News reported.