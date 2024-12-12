Elon Musk reignited his feud with Bill Gates, alleging Gates' short position against Tesla could bankrupt him. Musk criticized Gates for betting against Tesla while seeking support for environmental causes, sparking debate over Gates' financial strategies in clean energy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reignited his longstanding feud with Bill Gates, claiming that Gates' alleged short position against Tesla could potentially bankrupt him. Musk's remarks, shared on X, were in response to a post by Teslaconomics, a user referencing Musk's earlier comments about shorting Tesla stock.

Musk’s latest tweet boldly declared, “If Tesla does become the world’s most valuable company by far, that short position will bankrupt even Bill Gates."

According to NDTV, the feud between the two tech billionaires dates back to 2022, when Gates allegedly suffered a significant loss of $1.5 billion due to his wager against Tesla's stock performance. Musk previously accused Gates of placing a "massive bet" on Tesla's failure during a critical period for the electric vehicle manufacturer, further stating that such a move could negatively impact ordinary investors by driving down the stock price.

In the original post shared by Teslaconomics, Musk highlighted what he described as the “lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy" on Gates’ part. He claimed Gates sought Musk’s support for environmental causes while simultaneously betting against Tesla, a company championing sustainable energy solutions. “To the best of my knowledge, Gates still has that massive bet against Tesla on the table. Someone should ask him if he does," Musk tweeted.

The Tesla CEO’s remarks have fuelled fresh debate over Gates’ alleged financial strategy and its implications for the clean energy movement. While Gates has not addressed these accusations.

In other developments, Musk also recently expressed his admiration for Google's latest quantum computing breakthrough, the Willow chipset. The announcement from Google elicited a "Wow" from Musk, followed by a suggestion from Sundar Pichai, who proposed, "We should consider building a quantum cluster in space using Starship someday."

Musk responded enthusiastically, saying, "That's likely to happen. A truly advanced civilisation should aim to achieve at least Kardashev Type II status. In my view, humanity is currently operating at less than 5% of Type I. To reach approximately 30%, we would need to deploy solar panels across all deserts and highly arid regions."