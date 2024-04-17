The $1.6 billion quest to build America’s tallest skyscraper in…Oklahoma
Joe Barrett , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Apr 2024, 09:38 PM IST
SummaryMove over New York. A developer plans a 1,907-foot tower overlooking sprawl and farmland. There are skeptics—‘I just burst out laughing.’
OKLAHOMA CITY—Scot Matteson’s team came before this city’s planning commission last week seeking to tweak a development he plans to build in a parking lot hard up against a railroad track and wrapped around two sides of a U-Haul storage facility.
