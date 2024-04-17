The $1.6 billion quest to build America’s tallest skyscraper in…Oklahoma

Leaders in the city of 700,000 pride themselves on using a 1-cent sales tax to fund projects such as a tree-lined canal with tour boats that ferry visitors through the Bricktown entertainment district, sleek streetcars, a minor-league ballpark and a new convention center. These attractions, along with plans for a new arena for the Thunder pro-basketball team and a pro-soccer stadium, bode well for the project, Matteson said.