The 970-Page Guide to Being a Successful Perfectionist

Perfect may be the enemy of good, but perfectionism is often an ally of greatness. Just read Barbra Streisand’s new book.

There's a story on page 845 of Barbra Streisand's dishy new memoir that is so unbelievably Babs that it would be hard to believe if it were about anybody else.

It’s a Sunday night. She’s at home watching the television premiere of “The Prince of Tides," the 1991 film she directed, produced and starred in. And she can’t help but notice that something is wrong. Every time the movie goes to commercial, the volume gets cranked up way too loud. So she calls NBC and asks to speak with the network’s sound engineer. Amazingly, she gets someone on the phone. Then she persuades him to lower the volume on the commercials by two decibels.

"I guess this is what people mean when they call me a perfectionist," she writes.

Many of the world’s most successful people have something elemental in common that explains their success: They are perfectionists.

They are demanding. They are control freaks. They are obsessive about details. They want every little thing to be right, partly because they are single-minded, and mostly because they can’t stand the idea of big things going wrong. They are, in their own way, Barbra Streisand.

"My Name Is Barbra" is raw, juicy, deeply personal, professionally insightful and way too long. It's also a manual for how to succeed in any business by really, really trying.

Streisand’s book shows how perfect may be the enemy of good, but perfectionism is often an ally of greatness. The success of this Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner has been driven as much by her perfectionist tendencies as her talent, like so many of the men whose success has been mined for business lessons.

Steve Jobs had such lofty standards for Apple’s products that he delayed shipment on the original Macintosh computer until he was satisfied with the beauty of the circuit boards that nobody would actually see. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates were once at a small dinner where they were asked to name the single most important factor behind their accomplishments. They had the same response: focus.

"It is unclear how many people at the table understood 'focus' as Buffett lived that word," wrote Alice Schroeder in "The Snowball," her Buffett biography. "This kind of innate focus couldn't be emulated. It meant the intensity that is the price of excellence. It meant the discipline and passionate perfectionism that made Thomas Edison the quintessential American inventor, Walt Disney the king of family entertainment and James Brown the Godfather of Soul."

Streisand would have understood perfectly if she were at that table.

She becomes absorbed by her movies, her music and basically anything she might be working on—like this book that’s heavy enough to bench-press. The 970-page volume that took her a decade to finish is thicker than Walter Isaacson’s biographies of Jobs and Elon Musk, and she drops so many names in this gossipy romp that an index would probably fill another 970 pages.

But one of the poignant notes that Streisand hits is about how the ruthless perfectionism of men is often celebrated and mythologized while hers was mocked and criticized.

She bristles at this double standard. In the early 1990s, the woman who made “Yentl" gave a speech in which she explained how sexist language was used against her, and she was so proud of it that she reprints excerpts in the book:

A man is commanding. A woman is demanding. A man shows leadership. A woman is controlling. If a man wants to get it right, he’s admired and respected. If a woman wants to get it right, she’s difficult and impossible. If a man acts, produces and directs, he’s multitalented. If a woman does the same thing, she’s vain and egotistical. A man is a perfectionist. A woman is a pain in the ass.

She knows there is no such thing as perfection. But she embraces her uncompromising pursuit of unattainable ideals.

“When men are called perfectionists, it’s a compliment," she said 10 years ago. “So now I say unabashedly that I’m a perfectionist."

Few people appreciated her perfectionism more than her late collaborator Marvin Hamlisch. The composer and conductor met Streisand on his first job, as the 19-year-old rehearsal pianist for “Funny Girl," where he fetched chocolate doughnuts for the 21-year-old star. Yes, she was a perfectionist, he once said. And if you wanted to work with her, you had better be a perfectionist, too.

"Let's assume you were working for NASA and they're going to be putting a man on the moon," he told the Washington Post. "Everyone has to do a perfect job. What she is is the vessel that can get you to the moon."

Is it so wrong to try to get everything right?

Well, maybe. Perfectionism can be counterproductive, says Thomas Curran, a London School of Economics psychologist and author of the new, slimmer book “The Perfection Trap." He says research shows that perfectionists are not more successful—and many of them wind up despondent they’re not perfect enough. Also, some of them claim to be perfectionists when they’re really just office jerks. Extreme perfectionism only works for those who are extremely talented, like Jobs or Streisand, and the world is full of mediocre perfectionists who just make everyone around them miserable.

But there is a difference between being a perfectionist and being conscientious, meticulous and diligent, Curran says. The rotten kind of perfectionism comes from looking for other people's approval because you feel like you're not good enough. Streisand's brand of perfectionism is the result of wanting to improve and meet your own internal expectations. It seems egotistical, but it actually requires checking your ego. Curran says that's the kind of perfectionism we want in the people running our infrastructure, flying our planes and operating in our hospitals.

Or singing in our theaters. Streisand was such a perfectionist that she gave notes after every performance of “Funny Girl" in 1964 and 1965, including the very last one, when she caught a few specks of dust on the artificial flowers. That’s how much she cared: The fake flowers weren’t fresh enough for her liking.

When she left Broadway for Hollywood, she negotiated final cut on movies that she produced, like “A Star Is Born," using her money to buy what she wanted: a say in every decision.

Her favorite part of making a movie was the editing process—a chance to shape and chisel material into the best version of itself—and she hired teams in two shifts from 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. so she could work nearly around the clock. Still, she can't bring herself to listen to her old records, because of the flaws that only she can hear. "I'm afraid I'd want to make changes," she writes.

She’s not afraid to ask for changes, though. Of course she’s not. The first time she appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show," the host pronounced her name “Streis-land" during rehearsals. It made her want to scream instead of sing. So right before she took the stage, she whispered from behind the curtain: “Strei-sand! Like sand on the beach!" Fifty years later, when she heard the way Siri pronounced her name on the iPhone—Strei-zand—she called Tim Cook himself. The CEO of Apple played Genius Bar employee and fixed the problem.

She could get away with this because she’s Barbra Streisand. But even those who find her perfectionism inspiring have said it can also be annoying, and the 81-year-old American icon admits that her style is imperfect. Outright perfection is not just inhuman and cold but downright impossible, she writes.

"But the reality is that I want my work to be the best it can be," she writes. "And I push and push to make it that way. I did feel, as I was getting older and, I hope, wiser, that I was letting go of the need for everything to be perfect."

A perfectionist understands that nothing can ever be perfect—and that it’s worth trying anyway.

