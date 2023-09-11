The Alibaba Spinoff Trade Loses More Steam
SummaryRecent hiccups probably won’t derail the firm’s restructuring, but the stock could struggle without further concrete signs of progress—and a healthier China.
An unexpected twist to Alibaba’s changing of the guard—and a drip feed of other bad news—has undermined the bullish sentiment surrounding the Chinese e-commerce giant earlier this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more