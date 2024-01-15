News
The anatomy of a co-operative bank scam
Nidheesh M.K. 13 min read 15 Jan 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Summary
- How the unravelling of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Kerala exposed a web of deceit and criminal acts
Thrissur: In the quaint town of Thrissur, Kerala, where the rustle of paddy leaves and the scent of spices hang in the air, the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank stood as a symbol of trust and financial stability. Until recently, that is. Little did its unsuspecting depositors know that within the walls of this revered institution, a sinister plot was unravelling, revealing a scam that would send shockwaves through the town and expose the vulnerabilities of the cooperative banking system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less