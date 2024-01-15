The anatomy of a co-operative bank scam

Between 2019 and 2021, Sailakshmi found herself to be a lone voice in a sea of disbelief. Nobody believed her story, with her own relatives saying it was impossible. She held a press conference in 2019, only to find journalists asking if she took them for idiots. No case was recorded at the police station and the cops even warned her not to complain about the bank again. She searched the internet for higher authorities and visited the regional assistant registrar, who oversees cooperative banks in the district. But an officer there told her not to slander Karuvannur “because it’s the best bank in the district".