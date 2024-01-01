The battles we won: A former Ukrainian Prime Minister writes

Hamas’s murderous raid into southern Israel on 7 October triggered a new round of horrific bloodshed in the Middle East. Even if Israel’s military campaign in response to the atrocities succeeds in defanging Hamas, it will leave behind a Gazan population that is reeling, suffering, and angry. Moreover, the war will damage Israel’s relations with the broader Palestinian community and their Arab brethren throughout the region. Picking up the pieces will take quite some time.

It is hard to see any silver lining in this dreadful bout of violence. Nonetheless, it is worth considering whether the shock caused by the war could push the seemingly intractable Israel-Palestine conflict towards an eventual resolution. Might this tragedy, which has forced both Israelis and Palestinians to stare into the abyss, prove to be a turning point that will clear the path towards a lasting peace?

Taking this possibility seriously, and gazing beyond the horizon more generally, is not just an exercise in wishful thinking. Exploring how the current conflagration could set the stage for peace can help provide a road map for Israelis, Palestinians, and the international community to follow after the dust has settled.

For starters, the scope and intensity of the conflict may drive home to Israelis and Palestinians alike that they need to break the cycle of violence that has plagued the region for decades. Admittedly, previous bursts of fighting have over time hardened attitudes on both sides, and for understandable reasons.

Israelis have tended to respond to sporadic assaults by Palestinians by retaliating and imposing tight restrictions on the Palestinian people—an approach that has evolved, in part, from Israel’s prior history with Gaza. When Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, it only cleared the way for Hamas to take power and begin launching a succession of attacks. That experience, along with the continuing acts of violence carried out by Palestinians in the West Bank, has convinced many Israelis that peacemaking efforts aimed at returning more land would be foolhardy and that maintaining the status quo is a far safer alternative.

The problem is that the status quo—the occupation of the West Bank and the throttling of Gaza—is intolerable and unacceptable for Palestinians, who see Israel’s mix of repression and diplomatic intransigence as a casus belli. For many Palestinians, only through active resistance, including violence, can they impress upon Israelis that their comfortable status quo is not so comfortable.

As a result, Palestinians fight on, and Israelis respond by tightening their grip. Each side blames the other, and the cycle of violence grinds on.

But this time could be different. Israelis are aghast at the failure of their country’s vaunted national-security institutions. Military superiority, deterrent threats, pervasive surveillance, fences, walls, and checkpoints: these pillars of Israeli defence policy did nothing to prevent Hamas from slaughtering more than 1,400 people on 7 October. Something needs to change.

The same goes for Palestinians. Hamas’s nihilistic terror has brought only widespread death and destruction to Gaza, driving home the need for a change of course. In fact, even before the current spasm of violence, many Gazans were ready for an alternative to Hamas’s extremism.

An opinion survey conducted only days before the attack showed that 67% of Gazans had little or no trust in the Hamas-led government. Moreover, only 27% of the population selected Hamas as their preferred party, and an even smaller share—just 20%—supported Hamas’s call for the destruction of Israel. The vast majority of Gazans preferred a peaceful settlement to the conflict, with more than 50% favouring a two-state solution.

If the current round of warfare simultaneously drives political change in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel, it could lead to a mutual awakening rather than just another turn in a continuing cycle of violence. In Gaza, Hamas’s rule is presumably finished as a result of Israel’s campaign to dismantle it, as well as growing disaffection among the local population.

In the West Bank, the sclerotic Palestinian Authority—widely seen by residents of both the West Bank and Gaza as corrupt and ineffective—staggers on with scant public support. Despite being elected in 2005 to a four-year term, PA President Mahmoud Abbas remains in office; no presidential election has been held since then. Some 80% of Palestinians believe that the 87-year-old president should step down. Clearly, the PA’s leadership is well past its expiration date.

In Israel, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s political career is likely over, too. The deadliest day in the country’s history occurred on his watch—a devastating blow for a politician whose brand had been built on the idea that only his leadership was capable of keeping Israelis secure. It does not help matters that the judicial reforms that his government had been pursuing prior to the war’s outbreak produced paralyzing discord within Israeli society. Netanyahu’s poll numbers are cratering as he deflects blame for the current crisis and as accusations mount that his divisive leadership set the stage for the grave security lapse on 7 October.

To be sure, the prospect of a concurrent change in government in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel could lead to a prolonged period of uncertainty and elevate even more radical forces. But it could also bring to power a new cadre of Israeli and Palestinian leaders who are more willing to give peace a chance.

The latest round of warfare between Israel and Hamas has repercussions beyond the Middle East, precisely why the United States and the broader international community are engaging in intense diplomacy. Looking ahead, the international community should build on its surging engagement in the region to revive a peace process that has become effectively defunct.

Despite making polite references to the need for a two-state solution, American diplomats have done almost nothing to match their words with actions. But the Israel-Palestine conflict is now front and centre: US President Joe Biden flies to wartime Tel Aviv rather than wartime Kyiv. After the current bloodshed comes to an end, American policy makers must take advantage of this opening to drive forward negotiations.

The US will need considerable help, especially since the diplomatic chessboard in the Middle East has been shifting, largely owing to China’s arrival on the scene. In 2023 alone, China brokered the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, hosted Abbas in Beijing to discuss the peace process, and deepened ties with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf monarchies.

The Israel-Hamas war has created an opportunity for the US and China to work together to advance peace prospects in the Middle East—a subject that was high on the agenda during Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Washington in October. Given that both the US and China seem interested in looking for ways to tame the intensifying geopolitical rivalry between them, teaming up to help advance the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians would be a good place to start.

China’s diplomatic engagement could be particularly important in reining in Iran, which remains a dangerous puppet master in the Middle East, providing funds and arms to Hamas, Hezbollah, and other extremist groups. China is Iran’s largest trading partner, giving the Chinese government considerable leverage over the Islamic Republic. For its part, an isolated Iran looks to China as its diplomatic lifeline.

With talks on normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel on hold, but by no means dead, the US and China might be able to work with a coalition of regional powers to make Iran less willing—and less able—to stoke sectarian cleavages, inflame anti-Israeli forces, and stir up trouble across the region.

Against the backdrop of Hamas’s atrocities and the devastation wrought by Israeli retaliation, a peace settlement seems far off. But no one imagined amid the shock of the 1973 Yom Kippur War that Israel and Egypt would sign a peace treaty six years later. Wars can lead to new beginnings as they confront combatants with harsh realities that demand resolutions.

For Israelis and Palestinians, the harsh reality is that there are around seven million Israeli Jews and seven million Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, with the latter on their way to gaining a demographic majority. Under these circumstances, there is no such thing as a one-state solution. Israelis will never allow their country to be governed by a Palestinian majority. At the same time, Israel cannot rule indefinitely over millions of Palestinians living in a stateless limbo.

The only path to peace is a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians live securely alongside each other. The shock of this war might just make both sides recognize that reality.

Charles A. Kupchan is professor of international affairs at Georgetown University and has served on the US National Security Council under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.