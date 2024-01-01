News
The battles we won: A former Ukrainian Prime Minister writes
Charles A. Kupchan 7 min read 01 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- For starters, the scope and intensity of the conflict may drive home to Israelis and Palestinians alike that they need to break the cycle of violence.
Hamas’s murderous raid into southern Israel on 7 October triggered a new round of horrific bloodshed in the Middle East. Even if Israel’s military campaign in response to the atrocities succeeds in defanging Hamas, it will leave behind a Gazan population that is reeling, suffering, and angry. Moreover, the war will damage Israel’s relations with the broader Palestinian community and their Arab brethren throughout the region. Picking up the pieces will take quite some time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less