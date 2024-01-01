The battles we won: A former Ukrainian Prime Minister writes

Israelis have tended to respond to sporadic assaults by Palestinians by retaliating and imposing tight restrictions on the Palestinian people—an approach that has evolved, in part, from Israel’s prior history with Gaza. When Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, it only cleared the way for Hamas to take power and begin launching a succession of attacks. That experience, along with the continuing acts of violence carried out by Palestinians in the West Bank, has convinced many Israelis that peacemaking efforts aimed at returning more land would be foolhardy and that maintaining the status quo is a far safer alternative.