The Booming Business of American Anxiety
The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Summary
- A flurry of companies and entrepreneurs aim to fill the demand for mental-health help
A search for “anxiety relief" on Google pulls up links for supplements in the form of pills, patches, gummies and mouth sprays. There are vibrating devices that hang around your neck and “tone your vagus nerve," weighted stuffed animals, bead-filled stress balls and coloring books that claim to bring calm. Ads for online talk therapy apps pop up on social-media sites.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less