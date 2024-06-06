The CEO trapped in the U.S.-China chip battle
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Jun 2024, 10:25 AM IST
SummaryEurope’s ASML makes some of the most advanced chip-making machines. Its CEO must balance Western demands to curb China’s access while keeping a foothold in one of its biggest markets.
In a series of articles this week, Wall Street Journal reporters from around the world go inside the escalating global chip battle. At stake: leadership of an industry expected to double in size by the end of the decade to $1 trillion.
