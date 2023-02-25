The cost of financing Washington is surging
- When will the president understand that he has to restrain spending?
Remember the dawn of the Biden administration when the president kept pretending that our fast-growing economy was in dire need of massive intervention? Remember how he kept ignoring the warnings from former Obama economic officials about his planned spending spree? Consumers have been suffering the consequences ever since. But what’s not fully appreciated is that Mr. Biden is still making the same mistake, while the same cast of former Obama colleagues is still trying to explain that the inflation problem has not been resolved. Consumers don’t need this column to explain the pain of inflation. But someone needs to explain to the president how prolonged inflation is making it suddenly expensive to finance his beloved government. Today’s bad inflation news means higher interest rates and that means the cost of servicing federal debt will continue to surge.
This column has been saying for a while that the U.S. is not doomed to recession and that inflation may be around for while. Thank goodness for the resilience of the American economy but no one’s feeling gratitude about Washington’s management of our currency. Today Jack Denton at Barron’s reports:
The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation stopped falling in January, increasing at the fastest monthly pace since last summer. It’s a sign that the central bank may have to be more aggressive than expected on monetary policy, and a worrying indicator for investors already nervous about stubbornly rising prices...
“It just reinforces the view that inflation is more persistent, and even though we now have much higher interest rates, it is much too soon for the Fed to say ‘Mission Accomplished,’" Chris Zaccarelli, the chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said of the latest inflation data.
Mr. Biden’s old pals from the Obama economic team also are not trying to hang a “Mission Accomplished" banner.
“We have made little if any progress on inflation. There is little if any reason to expect a large slowdown going forward," tweetsJason Furman.
“Inflation, using the Fed’s preferred index, came in hotter than expected in January... It’s a stark reminder that the Fed’s fight against inflation isn’t over," adds Steve Rattner.
The result is rising interest rates, which creates an opportunity for investors who now want to consider owning Treasury bonds, as the Journal’s Jason Zweig notes:
Investors have resumed worrying the Federal Reserve will have to crank up interest rates higher and longer to stifle inflation, after dismissing such fears a few short weeks ago. So long-term Treasury securities have lost about 5% so far this month, and the bond market as a whole is off about 3%.
That dark cloud has several layers of silver lining.
If you’re an investor who owns bonds or bond funds for their income, your new purchases and reinvested interest can earn higher yields. If you own bonds mainly as ballast to help keep your stocks and other riskier assets from capsizing, that voyage has just gotten smoother. And rising interest rates should also help immunize you against Wall Street’s propaganda that says you need to own junkier bonds to bolster your income.
As for that dark cloud, there’s no silver lining for the federal fisc. Even before today’s bad news, the Congressional Budget Office recently described how one particular budget category in Washington is going through the roof:
Net outlays for interest, which rose by 35 percent last year, are projected to increase by 35 percent again this year, from $475 billion in 2022 to $640 billion. Relative to the size of the economy, those outlays will rise from 1.9 percent of GDP in 2022 to 2.4 percent in 2023, nearly one percentage point higher than their level in 2021. The projected increase in 2023 occurs primarily because the average interest rate that the Treasury pays on its debt has risen sharply this year and is expected to rise further as maturing securities are refinanced at rates that are higher than those that prevailed when they were initially issued.
This year interest on the debt will likely surge past the total amount Washington spends on Medicaid and is well on its way to being the largest item in the federal budget. Maybe then Mr. Biden will notice.