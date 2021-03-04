The Covid-19 baby bust is here
Nine months after the pandemic began, birthrates began to fall in many advanced economies, early data shows
Angela Di Iorio wanted to be pregnant with her first baby by now. Instead, the 36-year-old Italian, who just postponed her wedding for a second time, is starting to wonder whether she should have a child at all.
“Our plan was always to get married and then to start a family," said Ms. Di Iorio, an osteopath from Rome whose fiance has been out of work for nearly a year, ever since a gym they co-own was forced to close because of measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. “We no longer have the kind of stability my partner and I worked so hard to achieve. And I’m getting older," she said.
