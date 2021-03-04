Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >The Covid-19 baby bust is here

The Covid-19 baby bust is here

The Covid-19 baby bust is here
6 min read . 04:29 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Nine months after the pandemic began, birthrates began to fall in many advanced economies, early data shows

Angela Di Iorio wanted to be pregnant with her first baby by now. Instead, the 36-year-old Italian, who just postponed her wedding for a second time, is starting to wonder whether she should have a child at all.

“Our plan was always to get married and then to start a family," said Ms. Di Iorio, an osteopath from Rome whose fiance has been out of work for nearly a year, ever since a gym they co-own was forced to close because of measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. “We no longer have the kind of stability my partner and I worked so hard to achieve. And I’m getting older," she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Haryana's 75% private sector jobs quota move 'will spell disaster': Industry body FICCI

2 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Haryana's hiring rule spells disaster, FICCI warns

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

Covid deaths surge where obesity rates are high, reveals report

1 min read . 04:07 PM IST

Jaishankar discusses ways to boost bilateral relations with Bangladeshi counterpart

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.