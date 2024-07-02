The cyclist who uncorked a historic victory at the Tour de France

TURIN, Italy—Over more than 120 years of history, the Tour de France had seen stage winners emerge from 33 different countries. The list included historic cycling powerhouses like France and Belgium, more recent talent hubs such as Denmark and Slovenia, and even a couple that came completely out of nowhere, like Latvia.
But the roll call of winners at cycling’s biggest bike race expanded a little Monday when a 24-year-old named Biniam Girmay crossed the line first to become the first Eritrean to take a stage here. With a daring sprint along the barriers, Girmay not only struck a historic first for his country, he also became the first Black African to claim a stage in the Tour.
“It means a lot," he said. “Personally for me, and especially for the continent."
Though he’s only in his early 20s, Girmay has carried the hopes of African cycling for years. In 2022, he became the first Black African to win one of cycling’s Classic races at Gent-Wevelgem, and then the first to claim a stage at a major three-week race with a victory at the Giro d’Italia.
The problem then was that the most important result of his career soon went viral for precisely the wrong reason. Moments after crossing the line, Girmay popped the cork from a bottle of Prosecco straight into his left eye. He had to quit the Giro the next day.
Still, his progress in the Eurocentric world of professional cycling was undeniable. His next objective had to be the Tour. Growing up in East Africa watching the peloton tear around France with his father, Girmay wondered if he could ever make the leap to the pros. He began by joining a junior academy program in Switzerland in 2018, and signed his first European professional contract in 2020.
“When I was young, I never dreamed of participating in races like the Tour de France," Girmay told Eurosport last season. “I thought it was just for white or European people."
What convinced him otherwise was seeing his countryman Daniel Teklehaimanot race the Tour in 2015 and briefly wear the polka dot jersey as the race’s leading climber. “He showed us, everything is possible," Girmay said.
Unlike Teklehaimanot, Girmay was never interested in dancing through the mountains. His idols growing up were sprinters Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish. He dreamt of mixing it up, shoulder against shoulder, in hair-raising dashes to the line.
Which is exactly what he did on Monday. Entering the final kilometer, Girmay no longer had any teammates to draft off. So he jumped behind any wheel that looked good, hugged the barrier, and popped through at a top speed of 43 miles per hour.
“This is how it is in the sprint," Girmay said. “You need to close your eyes and go for it."
By the time he opened them, he was a winner on the Tour de France—and this time, no Champagne cork could spoil it.
