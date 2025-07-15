The Family Man Season 3 release: Latest instalment ‘belongs to Jaideep Ahlawat’ teases Manoj Bajpayee — When to watch

The Family Man Season 3 Release: The highly anticipated third instalment of the web series, The Family Man, is preparing for its premiere. In the latest season, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikanth Tiwari — the undercover intelligence officer from a typical middle-class family.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the release of The Family Man Season 3.

Amazon Prime's edgy action-drama series The Family Man is set to drop in the coming months. Let's find out when you can stream Season 3.

The Family Man Season 3 release: When to watch Manoj Bajpayee starrer web series The third season of the hit series will premiere either in late October or early November, Manoj Bajpayee revealed. According to IMDb, Season 3 will start streaming in November this year.

Marking his OTT comeback as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee said, “The shooting is complete. When we started, we had no idea The Family Man would go this far. Is it the most popular work I’ve done? I would say, most definitely, yes."

Manoj Bajpayee reflected on his other popular works that received critical acclaim and said, "I’ve done some other excellent series on OTT, like Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup, but the reach of The Family Man has gone beyond anything I’ve experienced.”

Dropping further details about the plot and building excitement, Manoj Bajpayee teased, “If the highlight of Season 2 was Samantha, then Season 3 belongs to Jaideep Ahlawat. What a fine actor! I love working with actors who are as dedicated to getting it right as I am.”

About The Family Man Season 3 release IMDb description reads, “Srikant Tiwari sets off on another roller coaster ride, trying to balance life as a common man and a top-secret agent battling terrorists, rebels and moral dilemmas.”