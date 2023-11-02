The Fight Over Return-to-Office Is Turning Into a Disability Dispute

Charges of disability discrimination are on the rise as more companies deny workers’ requests to stay home for mental-health reasons.

The return-to-office battle between workers and employers is entering a more combative phase.

Workers are filing more charges of disability discrimination to federal and state agencies, and an increasing share of the charges are based on mental-health conditions such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Though agencies don’t disclose the events leading to the charges, the increase is driven partly by employers requiring that workers return to workplaces and denying some of their requests for exemptions, according to lawyers, government officials and disability advocates.

The number of charges filed to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging discrimination against individuals with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder rose by at least 16% for each condition from 2021 to 2022. Data from multiple state civil-rights agencies show that in recent years, disability charges—encompassing a range of conditions including mental-health disorders, hearing impairments and autoimmune diseases—have overtaken previous top complaints, such as retaliation and race discrimination.

“Mental illness is at an all-time high, and Covid was a huge contributor," said Hannah Olson, whose software firm, Disclo, helps employers manage the disability-accommodations process. “The other piece is return-to-office. People are asking for more things, and companies don’t know how to manage this."

Employers still approve most accommodation requests, but the approval rate has declined since early in the pandemic, according to Sedgwick, which manages leave and disability claims for employers. In 2021, 95.6% of all requests were approved. In the first half of this year, workers’ requests were OK’d 91.8% of the time, said David Setzkorn, leader of Sedgwick’s workforce absence and disability practice.

The EEOC in September sued a Georgia employer for refusing to allow a digital marketing manager with anxiety and other mental-health disorders to work remotely three days a week. The company, a small chain of pediatrics offices, fired the employee soon after she requested the accommodation.

“It’s an issue we’re very aware of," Sarah DeCosse, who leads the disability team in the EEOC’s legal department, said about denials of remote-work accommodations. “We understand and have noted anecdotally that there have been a lot of inquiries about this basic scenario."

Congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 to help disabled people participate in the labor force, even if they need some accommodations to perform their jobs. Employers can ask for documentation about a person’s limitations. As long as employees can fulfill the essential functions of their jobs, workers and employers are expected to negotiate in a so-called interactive process to find reasonable accommodations.

These conversations often result in compromises between the worker's initial request and the employer's preference.

Lawyers who represent companies in these disputes say mental-health requests present unique challenges.

Employers are prohibited from asking for details about a person’s disability and are required to keep conversations focused on the specific job activities affected by the impairment. Managers and lawyers are often wary of work-from-home accommodation requests, and companies worry that allowing some employees to work remotely can stoke complaints about unequal treatment among the workforce.

With remote-work requests, "there's a fine line between 'I want it because it makes me happy,' and 'I want it because if I don't get it I'll be depressed or anxious,'" said Patty Pryor, a Jackson Lewis attorney who represents employers.

More companies are trying to boost office attendance after Covid-19 ushered in an era of remote work. Many executives say their companies are more productive, innovative and collaborative when employees are in the office.

Many workers bypass the federal process and instead file complaints with their state employment agencies or file lawsuits in state courts. Local laws often offer more worker protections than the federal ones, said Michael Schmidt, a labor and employment lawyer at Cozen O’Connor.

Brittinay Lenhart lodged a complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission last spring.

An Air Force veteran, Lenhart said she left the service in 2014 after experiencing sexual harassment during her active-duty years. She was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and military sexual trauma, and eventually became a project manager for a federal contractor called Mission Support and Test Services, which manages a national-security site in Nevada. There, she experienced several incidents of sexual harassment that activated her anxiety and PTSD, she said.

During the pandemic, like millions of workers around the country, she was told to work remotely. When MSTS called workers back to the office in the spring of 2022, Lenhart asked for accommodation to continue working remotely, a request supported by her Veterans Affairs psychiatrist.

MSTS granted the request but a few months later, a new manager arrived and told Lenhart she had to come to the office for regular meetings. A monthslong dispute ensued and in December she quit her job. "I had started having anxiety attacks, and I had to go back on Valium to handle all this," she said. "For my mental health I thought, I just need to quit."

In May this year, Lenhart filed a discrimination charge with the state’s Equal Rights Commission alleging that MSTS had violated the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act and Nevada state law.

In a statement, MSTS said it adheres to laws regarding reasonable accommodations and that it “denies Ms. Lenhart’s allegations that MSTS violated the law or failed to properly address Ms. Lenhart’s concerns."

Lenhart, age 34, is now looking for a remote job while doing some consulting about workplace culture.

Covid opened the door to remote work, an option many people with disabilities have sought for years, said Becca Lory Hector, a disability advocate and consultant. “We didn’t see a lot of movement until we had a plague," she said. “Now you have giant companies wanting to reverse that, but you can’t put it back in the bottle."

For companies that want their employees back at the office, it has become more difficult to argue that working from home isn’t a reasonable accommodation when they required it earlier in the pandemic, said Ophelia Galindo, who managed disability and leave programs at Amazon until 2022 and now consults with large employers.

Return-to-office policy "is the hottest issue right now" in workforce management, said EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling. If a person is receiving treatment for a mental-health diagnosis and makes a request to work from home "and it's automatically denied because there's such pressure to get everyone back to office, not engaging in that interactive process is a claim of discrimination right off the bat," he said.

Write to Lauren Weber at Lauren.Weber@wsj.com

