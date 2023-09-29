The Frantic Race to Protect New Orleans’s Drinking Water

Salty water from the Gulf of Mexico is creeping up the Mississippi River.

Saltwater creeping up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico threatens drinking water supplies in southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, and has set off a scramble by officials to avert a crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Freshwater in the Mississippi River, which courses through 10 states, is a source of drinking water for many Louisiana communities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built an underwater barrier called a sill to slow the movement of saltwater upriver in July. But saltwater spilled over the top of that barrier on Sept. 20. The Corps is now making the sill 25 feet taller to give local officials another 10 to 15 days to prepare for saltwater to arrive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a means of buying additional time," said Ricky Boyett, public affairs chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans district. “It’s not going to stop it."

The saltwater is forecast to reach Belle Chasse, slightly downriver of New Orleans, in mid-October.

The new saltwater barrier will reach a height of 30 feet below the river’s surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A navigation channel will remain deeper to allow ocean-bound vessels to keep moving. Ship traffic in that area will be reduced to one lane, which will impede the flow of goods from the Heartland to ports during harvest season, Boyett said.

Saltwater has moved up the Mississippi River before.

The Corps previously constructed saltwater barriers in 1988, 1999, 2012 and 2022, when low-water conditions grounded barges along the Mississippi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Big storms such as hurricanes can help alleviate the saltwater intrusion. But Joshua Lewis, a professor of river and coastal studies at Tulane University’s ByWater Institute, said this year’s incident could last longer than the one in 1988, given that there is little rain in the forecast.

The flow of freshwater down the Mississippi typically stops the saltwater from flowing upstream. But a second year of dry conditions has reduced the Mississippi’s flow to about half the rate needed to keep saltwater in the Gulf.

As soon as this week, the Corps will be able to move about 15 million gallons of freshwater downriver a day by barge, and eventually wants to move 36 million gallons a day. It used barges to move water in 1988 and 2012, Boyett said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The water will be mixed with river water at the intake points of water treatment plants to reduce overall salinity, said Mike Steele, a spokesman for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. If salinity levels exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum standard of 250 milligrams per liter, it would risk corroding water distribution systems, machinery and appliances, state officials said.

The Carrollton Water Treatment Plant serving the east bank of New Orleans treats about 150 million gallons of water daily, and a second plant serving the west bank treats roughly 15 million gallons a day, according to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

A comprehensive plan to move more freshwater to the area is still taking shape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most likely option for the east bank plant will be to pipe in as much as 100 million gallons of freshwater a day from upstream, said Steve Nelson, deputy general superintendent of the water board. That would require laying about 10 miles of pipe, plus installing booster pumps.

Nelson said his agency is still in talks with contractors to do that work.

For the smaller west bank plant, Nelson said the Corps has told the board it can deliver by barge enough dilution water. Elevated salinity levels in the Mississippi are expected to reach the west bank plant around Oct. 22, and the east bank plant six days later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mississippi River has careened between floods and low-water levels in recent years. Samuel Muñoz, a Northeastern University professor who has researched the river basin, attributed this in part to El Niño and La Niña climate cycles and a changing climate that has made droughts and floods more extreme.

Lewis said the way the lower Mississippi River has been engineered to make it more navigable also increases the intensity and duration of saltwater intrusions. Barges carry loads of crops and other commodities to Louisiana, where the goods are loaded onto larger, ocean-bound vessels.

“Centuries of modifications to the lower river make these types of events more likely," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has urged New Orleanians to not overstock on bottled water since there is no national shortage or reason vendors would have trouble restocking. Still, many Walmart and Costco shoppers’ carts were piled high with 24-packs Tuesday. The retailers didn’t appear to be running low and weren’t rationing purchases.

Patrick Challenger grabbed an extra case on his Walmart run for cat food and litter. The retired insurance claims supervisor, 66 years old, said he is planning to build up his supply over the coming weeks before the saltwater is set to arrive.

“We’re keeping our eyes on the news and keeping our fingers crossed for rain," Challenger said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

